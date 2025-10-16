New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 635 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 301,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $163,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This represents a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total transaction of $157,956.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,898.14. This represents a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.14.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $435.61 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $456.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $496.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

