Creekside Partners Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Creekside Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Creekside Partners’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $611.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $601.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $560.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $619.60.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.