TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

NYSE:TJX opened at $145.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $161.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.92. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $111.73 and a twelve month high of $146.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $1,808,774,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,330,717,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 12,417.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,057,273 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $501,033,000 after buying an additional 4,024,859 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 120.7% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $620,406,000 after buying an additional 2,743,676 shares during the period. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $244,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

