Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,086 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.91, for a total value of $553,297.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,174,424.61. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,572,233. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.22.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $236.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.21. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.48 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

