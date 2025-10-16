Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 4,902 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,902 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $292.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $296.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

