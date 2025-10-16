Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Raises Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super raised its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $20,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 650.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,975.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,810.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,048.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,646.00 and a 52 week high of $2,645.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,348.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,345.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 8.52%.The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

