Super Group (SGHC)’s (SGHC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SGHC. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Thursday, September 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Super Group (SGHC) from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $18.00 target price on Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Super Group (SGHC) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Group (SGHC) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.
Super Group (SGHC) Trading Down 0.0%
Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Super Group (SGHC) had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 6.42%.The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.00 million. Research analysts predict that Super Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Super Group (SGHC) Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Super Group (SGHC)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Group (SGHC)
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in Super Group (SGHC) by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 4,606.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company’s stock.
About Super Group (SGHC)
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
