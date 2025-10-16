Citigroup Cuts Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $170.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Blackstone from $200.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Blackstone from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Blackstone from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $215.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.33.

Shares of BX stock opened at $163.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.11 and a 200 day moving average of $154.56. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%.The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.75%.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total value of $19,852,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 695,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,237,547.33. This trade represents a 13.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone acquired 1,189,532 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 4,178,771 shares in the company, valued at $105,388,604.62. This represents a 39.79% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,727,877 shares of company stock worth $95,046,625 and have sold 16,984,634 shares worth $155,181,346. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Blackstone by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 14,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

