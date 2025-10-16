WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Upgraded at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WEC. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.60.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $117.28 on Monday. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $91.94 and a 1 year high of $117.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.86. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total transaction of $3,875,550.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 274,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,447,317.37. The trade was a 11.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $659,060.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,190.84. The trade was a 47.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,448 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,132. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $379,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2,964.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 108,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 105,106 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $10,333,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

See Also

