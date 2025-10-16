Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Acquires 9,586 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.9% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 110.4% during the second quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 167.3% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $257.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.69 and a 1 year high of $341.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.12.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,612.68. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $354.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

