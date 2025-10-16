Courier Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 14,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,412.08. This trade represents a 16.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SLB. Melius began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.06.

Shares of SLB opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.71.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%.The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

