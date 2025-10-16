Ferguson plc $FERG Shares Sold by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR trimmed its position in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 51.5% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Ferguson by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ferguson by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FERG opened at $240.73 on Thursday. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $243.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ferguson ( NYSE:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.48. Ferguson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 6.03%.The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.55%.

In other Ferguson news, insider James A. Paisley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.97, for a total value of $710,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,940.67. This represents a 57.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jake Schlicher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total transaction of $700,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,741.52. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,688,246 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FERG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ferguson from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Ferguson from $231.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ferguson from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ferguson from $204.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.14.

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

