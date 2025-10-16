Aire Advisors LLC Takes Position in Endeavour Silver Corporation $EXK

Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.9% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 46,309.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 14,387 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 14,356 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.93. Endeavour Silver Corporation has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $9.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Free Report ) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $85.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corporation will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.75 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

