Aire Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Aire Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total value of $3,195,130.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,612,499.20. The trade was a 24.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total transaction of $589,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,153.28. The trade was a 22.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:PH opened at $736.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.35. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1-year low of $488.45 and a 1-year high of $779.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $750.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $687.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PH shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $831.00 to $874.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $822.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $787.61.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

