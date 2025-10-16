Aire Advisors LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF $AVSC

Aire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVSC. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Axis Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Clune & Associates LTD. grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AVSC opened at $57.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.03. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $60.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.97.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

