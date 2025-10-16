Markel Group Inc. $MKL is Rockbridge Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Rockbridge Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Markel Group accounts for approximately 10.9% of Rockbridge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rockbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $19,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Group Price Performance

MKL opened at $1,916.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,937.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,916.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,521.25 and a 1 year high of $2,075.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.74 by $0.72. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,930.50.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

