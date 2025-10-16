Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Purchases 8,200 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $35,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis stock opened at $142.08 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.34 and a 52 week high of $196.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.71.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

