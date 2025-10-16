AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Trims Stake in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lowered its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 415,894 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WY. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.29 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,178.62. This trade represents a 22.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WY opened at $23.75 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50, a PEG ratio of 231.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 221.05%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

