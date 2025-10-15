Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 26.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 439,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,695,000 after buying an additional 87,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.44.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of PM stock opened at $159.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $247.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.79%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.