EQ Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF $CGNG

EQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the quarter. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF accounts for about 0.5% of EQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 1,206.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 734,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after buying an additional 678,244 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,706,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 2,330.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 350,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after buying an additional 336,020 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 1,398.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 320,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after buying an additional 299,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,883,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGNG opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $921 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.10.

The Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (CGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies from the emerging markets, may include frontier markets securities. CGNG was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

