Zacks Research Has Pessimistic View of FDS FY2026 Earnings

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $17.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $18.43. Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for FactSet Research Systems’ current full-year earnings is $17.21 per share.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.08). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $596.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS.

FDS has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $394.00 to $328.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Huber Research raised FactSet Research Systems to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $452.00 to $324.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $480.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $356.78.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:FDS opened at $285.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $272.50 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4,200.0% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4,300.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Helen L. Shan bought 370 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $275.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,927.60. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 9,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,556.32. This trade represents a 4.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Mcloughlin bought 338 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.19 per share, with a total value of $100,112.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 3,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,670.74. The trade was a 10.88% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

