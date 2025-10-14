Brokers Offer Predictions for Ero Copper Q4 Earnings

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Ero Copper in a research note issued on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst J. Elliott now anticipates that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Desjardins cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 4th. Stifel Canada raised Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$22.50 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.33.

TSE ERO opened at C$29.90 on Monday. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$13.17 and a 12 month high of C$33.50. The stock has a market cap of C$3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp is a base metals mining company. It is focused on the production and sale of copper from the Vale do Curaca Property in Brazil, with gold and silver produced and sold as by-products from the same. Ero’s operations are segmented between MCSA, NX Gold, and corporate. Ore is processed using conventional crushing and flotation at the Caraiba Mill, located adjacent to the Pilar underground mine.

