Q1 EPS Forecast for First Quantum Minerals Lifted by Analyst

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial lifted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst J. Elliott now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS.
First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 1.44%.
OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $23.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.44 and a beta of 1.36.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
