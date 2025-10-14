StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of StandardAero in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of StandardAero from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on StandardAero in a report on Friday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, StandardAero currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.42.

Get StandardAero alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SARO

StandardAero Stock Performance

SARO stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.49. StandardAero has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). StandardAero had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. StandardAero has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that StandardAero will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at StandardAero

In related news, insider Alex Trapp sold 73,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $2,068,527.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,438.48. This represents a 81.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,626 shares of company stock worth $2,261,951.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StandardAero

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of StandardAero by 9,817.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in StandardAero by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 23,086 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in StandardAero in the first quarter worth $55,679,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of StandardAero by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in StandardAero during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

StandardAero Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StandardAero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StandardAero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.