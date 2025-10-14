Citizens & Northern (CZNC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, October 24, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.87 million for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 16.77%. On average, analysts expect Citizens & Northern to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Citizens & Northern Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $302.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.56. Citizens & Northern has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Citizens & Northern Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens & Northern

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 596.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens & Northern during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Citizens & Northern during the first quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 7.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Citizens & Northern in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Citizens & Northern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corp. is a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.

