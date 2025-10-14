Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FORR. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forrester Research has an average rating of “Reduce”.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Forrester Research by 2,589.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 189.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 279.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Forrester Research
Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.
