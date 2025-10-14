Leerink Partnrs Expects Higher Earnings for PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.20). The consensus estimate for PTC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.52) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.33 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.93) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.84) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PTCT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price target on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $66.06 on Monday. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day moving average is $50.59.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.24. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.31% and a net margin of 35.65%.The company had revenue of $178.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Sector Gamma AS lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 92,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 341,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 247,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $641,000.

In other news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,315. The trade was a 40.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma Reeve sold 25,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $1,686,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,332 shares in the company, valued at $681,498.72. This trade represents a 71.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,735 shares of company stock worth $15,467,670. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

