Lundin Mining Q3 EPS Increased by Raymond James Financial

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Lundin Mining in a report released on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst J. Elliott now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LUN. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lundin Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$15.30 to C$15.60 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.26.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$21.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.36. The company has a market cap of C$18.05 billion, a PE ratio of -702.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.85. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$8.94 and a 12-month high of C$22.20.

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

