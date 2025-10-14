Q3 EPS Forecast for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Cut by Analyst

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Friday, October 10th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $4.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.13. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $15.63 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $15.99 EPS.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($12.83) EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $439.00 to $438.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $490.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $407.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $392.61 and its 200 day moving average is $438.14. The company has a market capitalization of $104.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $362.50 and a fifty-two week high of $519.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $389.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,948,400.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,535,600. The trade was a 12.50% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.