Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

INTU has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $791.82.

Intuit Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $655.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $684.34 and its 200-day moving average is $694.59. The stock has a market cap of $182.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 1.8% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 1.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 4.2% during the second quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Intuit by 0.3% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

