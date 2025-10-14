Wall Street Zen Upgrades Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) to “Buy”

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $339.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 4.6%

PIPR stock opened at $341.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $338.07. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $202.91 and a fifty-two week high of $374.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $405.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 13.18%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total transaction of $645,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 12,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,415.05. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott C. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.86, for a total value of $831,636.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,795.34. This trade represents a 13.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,136 shares of company stock valued at $8,380,342 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 70.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 58.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter worth $743,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 11.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 19.1% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

