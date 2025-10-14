Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CSTM. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Constellium in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Constellium in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Constellium Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. Constellium has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 79.40 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.84.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 3.43%. On average, analysts expect that Constellium will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellium

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Constellium by 2,485.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Constellium during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Constellium by 1,034.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Constellium in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 20.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

