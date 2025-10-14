Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemomab Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Chemomab Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CMMB stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23. Chemomab Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.44. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemomab Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chemomab Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMMB – Free Report) by 113.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,358 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Chemomab Therapeutics worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

