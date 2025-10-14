Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 29.17%.The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.3736 per share. This represents a yield of 395.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 105.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 224.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

