Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ISSC opened at $11.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $207.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.53. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 23.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 157,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 126,729 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 289,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 95,178 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 88,442 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 164,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 83,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

