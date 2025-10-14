WPM Q4 EPS Estimate Increased by Raymond James Financial

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial lifted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report released on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

NYSE WPM opened at $109.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.78. The stock has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 63.05, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $55.47 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $503.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 27.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

