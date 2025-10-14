Raymond James Financial Predicts Higher Earnings for Rio2

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIOFree Report) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rio2 in a report released on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Rio2’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Rio2’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Shares of RIO stock opened at C$1.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.40. Rio2 has a 1-year low of C$0.50 and a 1-year high of C$1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$782.78 million, a PE ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 17.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Rio2 Company Profile

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

