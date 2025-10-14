Mint Incorporation (NASDAQ:MIMI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mint Incorporation (NASDAQ:MIMI – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Mint Incorporation in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NASDAQ MIMI opened at $6.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58. Mint Incorporation has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $13.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mint Incorporation stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mint Incorporation Limited (NASDAQ:MIMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Mint Incorporation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Mint, Inc Ltd. is a company that engages in the provision of interior design and fit works. The company offers design services including layout plans and sketches presented in the form of 3d technical drawing and design and fit out services. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

