Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OMAB. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.17.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Shares of OMAB opened at $103.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.42 and a 200-day moving average of $100.14. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $62.06 and a one year high of $116.25. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 306.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.