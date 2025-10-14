Brokers Offer Predictions for AZZ’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for AZZ in a research note issued on Friday, October 10th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.54. The consensus estimate for AZZ’s current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for AZZ’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.87 million during the quarter. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 19.69%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on AZZ from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AZZ from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Monday, July 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on AZZ from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZZ

AZZ Stock Performance

AZZ opened at $100.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.94 and a 200-day moving average of $99.52. AZZ has a 52-week low of $70.90 and a 52-week high of $119.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Institutional Trading of AZZ

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AZZ

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 26,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total transaction of $2,939,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 183,182 shares in the company, valued at $20,305,724.70. This represents a 12.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kurt L. Russell sold 10,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.21, for a total value of $1,158,119.41. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,576.84. The trade was a 38.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,837 shares of company stock worth $5,195,318 in the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

About AZZ

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.