Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Waystar in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waystar in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waystar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

NASDAQ WAY opened at $36.17 on Friday. Waystar has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $48.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 75.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Waystar had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.50%.The company had revenue of $270.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Waystar’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Waystar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waystar will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Hawkins sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $487,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 717,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,321,409.92. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul G. Moskowitz sold 4,295,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $168,412,400.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,759,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,526,071.10. This represents a 23.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,622,627 shares of company stock valued at $180,829,193. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Waystar in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waystar by 50.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar in the first quarter valued at $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waystar by 3,219.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Waystar in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

