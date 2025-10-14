Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.56 per share and revenue of $951.8907 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 16, 2025 at 2:00 AM ET.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 8.0%

NYSE TSM opened at $303.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $307.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.8348 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $32,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

