LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LTM. Zacks Research downgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NYSE:LTM opened at $42.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.71. LATAM Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTM. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 4,184.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 25,356 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 153,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 73,400 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000.

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

