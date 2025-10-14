Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bristow Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Bristow Group Price Performance

Shares of Bristow Group stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average of $33.57. Bristow Group has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.31. Bristow Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $376.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.00 million. Bristow Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

In other Bristow Group news, COO Stuart Stavley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $371,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 78,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,933.70. This represents a 11.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Dawn Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $187,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 94,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,322.65. This represents a 5.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,581 shares of company stock worth $1,291,103 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Bristow Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 74.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 208.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Bristow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

