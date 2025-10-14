Raymond James Financial Estimates TSE:AYA FY2025 Earnings

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 19th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.75 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.71.

Shares of TSE AYA opened at C$15.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.58 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.66. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of C$8.52 and a 52 week high of C$19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc is engaged in acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties. The company and its subsidiaries are at the development stage for its Zgounder project and exploration and evaluation stage for projects in Morocco. Its other project includes Boumadine; Amizmiz; Azegour and others.

