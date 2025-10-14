FY2025 EPS Estimates for LPL Financial Cut by Zacks Research

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a report issued on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $18.74 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $18.91. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $19.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q1 2026 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $6.27 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $7.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $28.80 EPS.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LPLA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of LPL Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.85.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $317.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $346.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.27. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $245.87 and a 52-week high of $403.58.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 39.80%. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 123.1% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 116.2% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in LPL Financial by 234.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Greg Gates sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.42, for a total transaction of $235,815.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,265.40. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,497.50. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,830 shares of company stock worth $1,333,105 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.21%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.