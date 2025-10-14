KT (NYSE:KT) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KT. Zacks Research downgraded shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of KT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE KT opened at $18.49 on Friday. KT has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 5th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that KT will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of KT by 3.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,612,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,954,000 after buying an additional 388,592 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in KT by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,115,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,154,000 after purchasing an additional 198,909 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in KT by 18.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,547,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,250,000 after purchasing an additional 875,840 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in KT by 28.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,890,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in KT by 193.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,658,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

