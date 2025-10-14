Terex (NYSE:TEX) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

TEX has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Terex from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price objective on Terex in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Terex from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Terex stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Terex had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Terex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-5.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Terex’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,554. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 6,144.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 49,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 48,662 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 83.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Terex by 88.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 12.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Terex by 111.5% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

