CMS Energy FY2025 EPS Forecast Boosted by Zacks Research

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $3.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.58. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CMS. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $73.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.63. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $63.97 and a 12-month high of $76.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $158,197.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,865.12. This represents a 14.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $147,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 68,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,008,810.32. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

