Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

FCPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.87% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $72.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 131.48%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $99,935.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,800.60. This represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,850 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $199,390.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 698,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,740,020.40. This represents a 1.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 40.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 275,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after buying an additional 23,884 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

